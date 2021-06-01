Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced today that they will host The Angel Ball Summer Gala on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Southampton, NY to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

Hosted by songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters, Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, Gabrielle’s Angels will take their renowned Angel Ball out east for the first annual Angel Ball Summer Gala.

The event will honor Simone I. Smith, Designer & Co-Founder Simone I. Smith jewelry; and legendary model Maye Musk. Money raised from the in-person event will benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which funds the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other related blood cancers. The evening’s Dinner Chairs are Mary J. Blige and Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch. Additional performers, presenters, and Dinner Chairs to be announced,

Simone I. Smith is every woman: she’s a wife, mother, friend, survivor, entrepreneur, and so much more. In 2011, she launched her signature jewelry collection, Simone I. Smith, with two goals in mind: to transform her life-long affection for accessories into a thriving enterprise and offer a helping hand to those in need. A 16-year cancer survivor, she finds as much joy in designing earrings, bracelets, and her ever-popular A Sweet Touch Of Hope lollipop pendants

as she does when working with the American Cancer Society.

Her story began in the suburbs of New York under the watchful eyes of her grandparents. Back in the 80s, when hip-hop was burgeoning as a culture, Smith was coming into her own and every girl on her block in Queens was wearing big, chunky earrings. In fact, she still has the first pair of gold “door-knockers” she received as a gift when she was a teenager from her now husband, entertainment icon, artist, performer, and entrepreneur, LL COOL J. Smith, the mother of four, focused her attention on caring for her family, full-time for many years.

Then in 2004, she received a life-altering diagnosis of Stage III Chondrosarcoma, a rare form of

bone cancer, which required an invasive surgery. The experience tested, and renewed, her faith and also sparked her desire to give back and partner with the American Cancer Society. As such, she donates a portion of proceeds from every jewelry sale to the ongoing fight against cancer, in all its forms. Simply stated, Smith is intent on inspiring women to not only tap into their own personal style, but also be bold and open to switching things up as well. In addition to her signature line, she has expanded the brand to reach consumers across multiple price-points with SIS by Simone I. Smith, which launched in 2013. In 2018, Smith partnered with one of her best friends (and legendary artist) Mary J. Blige to create Sister Love, a new fashion-forward brand under the Simone I. Smith umbrella. Featuring larger than life bamboo earrings and nostalgic silhouettes, Sister Love has been a staple of magazine editorials, television shows, and music videos, including Power Book II: Ghost on Starz (where Mary J. Blige lights up the screen each week in her Sister Love Hoops), The Equalizer on CBS, “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat, and “In N Out” by the City Girls.

For her efforts, Smith earned 2013’s Rising Star of the Year Award from the National

Association Of Women Business Owners of Los Angeles, and was honored by the non-profit LadyLike Foundation in 2015. She has been a featured guest on QVC and also appeared on The Talk, Entertainment Tonight and The Insider. Her jewelry was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020, and has graced the pages of VOGUE, Marie Claire, W Magazine, Essence, and InStyle, and has become a favorite among the likes of Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Saweetie, Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige, Regina King, Tabitha Brown, Niecy Nash, Angela Bassett, Ashanti, and Missy Elliott, who wore a pair of Simone I. Smith signature hoops during her halftime performance at Super Bowl XLIX.

Maye Musk has run her own nutrition business for over 45 years in eight cities and three countries through speaking, consulting, counseling, writing and media work. She has reached the peak in her field in three countries: the first Representative of the Consulting Dietitians of Southern Africa; President of the Consulting Dietitians of Canada; and Chair of the Nutrition Entrepreneurs, Academy of Dietetics and Nutrition. She also won the Outstanding Nutrition Entrepreneur Award in the USA. She was the first dietitian to be featured on a cereal box with her book, Feel Fantastic in 1996. She has been modeling since the age of 15 and had 4 billboards in Times Square in her 60s, probably a record. Maye gives presentations as an entrepreneur, fashion icon and nutrition expert to numerous corporations, associations, hospitals and universities.

She is an Ambassador for two non-profits that fit into her two careers: Big Green, building vegetable and fruit gardens in under-served schools; and Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that has helped more than one million women achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, a variety of personal and professional development programs and work attire.

“It’s hard for me to believe but this year marks 25 years since my beautiful Gabrielle passed away from leukemia,” said Denise Rich. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her and the promise I made before she died to fund cancer research until we find a cure. The Angel Ball Summer Gala will be very meaningful as we commemorate 25 years and I am thrilled to honor two amazing women and their dedication to philanthropy during the event. I know Gabrielle would be so proud!”

Porsche is the Presenting Sponsor of the evening.

For more information about Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit gabriellesangels.org. For ticketing, please call: (646) 861-2033 or email: info@gabriellesangels.org or click here.