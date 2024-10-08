The 26th annual Angel Ball will be hosted on October 28 by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's co-founders – songwriter Denise Rich, and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter honoring philanthropist and children’s book author, Grace Cayre.

Tamron Hall, two-time Emmy Award-winning TV Host, journalist & bestselling author will emcee the evening, which will feature a special performance by Busta Rhymes and music by DJ MAD MARJ. The gala will include a live auction conducted by Jamie McDonald and a paddle raise led by Star Jones. The evening will also feature appearances by Bianca Castillo Peters (FOX-5 NY) and cancer survivor Jace Yawnick among others.

The Gala will also once again present a dedicated art auction with works of art by artists in attendance including Enrique Cabrera, Enoc Perez, Fer Da Silva, Jason Naylor, Nick Moss and Ross Pino. Additional VIP guests to include: Erin Lichy, Flaviana Matata, Joy Corrigan, Luann de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Boloña, Shabnam & Shaghayegh Safazadeh, DJ Timo Weiland and more…

Amy & Brian France, Marc J. Leder and Monique Rodriguez will serve as the evening’s Honorary Chairs.

Angel Ball is presented by Mielle Organics and Lorraine Schwartz, with additional sponsors including, Dennis & Co., Valmont, Naviva, and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, with event styling and decor by CAMILLA. Food and Beverage sponsors include Whispering Angel, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and IKRAA Caviar.

WHAT: The star-studded event honors those outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research.

Since 1996, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has funded over $43 million in research grants to the best and brightest early cancer scientists whose research focuses on finding better treatments, preventions, and cures for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and related blood cancers.

WHEN: Monday, October 28, 2024

WHERE: Cipriani Wall Street

55 Wall Street, NYC

More info here.