A private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide morale, welfare and recreation-type services to men and women in uniform.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 74
United Service Organization has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alex Trebek
- Al Franken
- Anna Kournikova
- Aretha Franklin
- Barack Obama
- Billy Joel
- Blake Shelton
- Bob Hope
- Bo Derek
- Bradley Cooper
- Brad Paisley
- Brett Eldredge
- Brett Hull
- Carrie Underwood
- Cassadee Pope
- Charles Barkley
- Cher
- Christie Brinkley
- Clare Bowen
- Colbie Caillat
- Creed
- David Foster
- D.B. Sweeney
- Diana Ross
- Drew Brees
- Eve Torres
- Faith Hill
- Foo Fighters
- fun.
- Gary Sinise
- George Lopez
- Jackie Evancho
- Jai Courtney
- James Kyson Lee
- James Patterson
- James Reynolds
- Jeff Ross
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jill Biden
- Jillian Michaels
- Jimmy Fallon
- Joan Jett
- John Parr
- Jordin Sparks
- J.R. Martinez
- Kathy Griffin
- Kathy Hilton
- Katy Perry
- Kellie Pickler
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kelsey Grammer
- Kevin Sorbo
- Kid Rock
- Leona Lewis
- Mariah Carey
- Mary J. Blige
- Michelle Branch
- Miley Cyrus
- Montgomery Gentry
- Ozzie Smith
- Paramore
- Paul Stanley
- Renee Zellweger
- Richard Karn
- Robert Patrick
- Robin Williams
- Rob Riggle
- Saving Abel
- Shania Twain
- Stevie Nicks
- Tina Turner
- Trace Adkins
- Ty Pennington
- Whitney Houston
Insights
Google trends for "United Service Organization"
Available to Insiders only