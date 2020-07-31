Coming off a successful Fourth of July kick off of its debut virtual summer music series, the USO announced today the award-winning, multiplatinum duo Florida Georgia Line will headline the nonprofit’s next Military Virtual Programming (MVP) episode on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The MVP summer episode, also featuring Grammy Award winners The Chainsmokers and singer-songwriter JoJo, will be streamed at noon ET. Viewers can tune in at USO.org/MVP to learn more about ways to watch.

Florida Georgia Line, longtime supporters of the USO, the U.S. military and their families will bring their high-energy concert to viewers around the world as they perform their blockbuster BMLG Records hits like “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.” and “Meant to Be.”

This prerecorded concert, was previously shot at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., as part of the World’s Biggest USO Tour, and is the second in the USO’s MVP summer series. The first episode was a Fourth of July extravaganza featuring country music legend Clint Black, comedian Iliza Shlesinger and other entertainers. The special garnered more than 140,000 views across the USO’s platforms.

A special Labor Day episode will be announced at a later date. The summer series combined with previous MVP events, is part of the USO’s ongoing commitment to keep our military and their families connected to home by providing high-quality programs and entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 40 MVP events since April, reaching nearly 24,000 members of the Military community around the world.

For more on the summer series and to view past MVP events, visit USO.org/MVP.