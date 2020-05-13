Billy Joel
No stranger to playing benefit concerts, Billy Joel was made MusiCares Person of the Year in 2002 for services to humanity.

Joel established Charity Begins At Home in 1978 to fund charities in the tri-state area that serve child abuse, domestic violence, autism, cancer and other issues. It is funded by his concerts.

Causes supported 26

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support

