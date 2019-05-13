Targets poverty in New York City by finding and funding the most effective programs and partnering with them to maximize results.

Founded by Paul Tudor Jones II, a hedge fund veteran.

Funds are raised primarily by an annual charity event aimed at hedge fund managers and other investment high-fliers.

2007 donations exceeded those of 2006 by 32 percent, and the event has given more than $900 million in cash and donated services since it began in 1990, when it raised $700,000.