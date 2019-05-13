Targets poverty in New York City by finding and funding the most effective programs and partnering with them to maximize results.
Founded by Paul Tudor Jones II, a hedge fund veteran.
Funds are raised primarily by an annual charity event aimed at hedge fund managers and other investment high-fliers.
2007 donations exceeded those of 2006 by 32 percent, and the event has given more than $900 million in cash and donated services since it began in 1990, when it raised $700,000.
Celebrity supporters 55
Robin Hood has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aerosmith
- Alicia Keys
- Amandla Stenberg
- Ben Affleck
- Bill Clinton
- Billy Joel
- Bon Jovi
- Branford Marsalis
- Brian Williams
- Bruce Beck
- Bruce Springsteen
- Chris Botti
- Chris Martin
- Dave Grohl
- David Cook
- Eddie Vedder
- Eric Clapton
- Gina Rodriguez
- Hannah Storm
- Herbie Hancock
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Jay-Z
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Jon Stewart
- Kanye West
- Lady Gaga
- Mario Batali
- Martha Stewart
- Mary J. Blige
- Melanie Griffith
- Michael Douglas
- Michael Stipe
- Paul McCartney
- Pearl Jam
- Pete Townshend
- Richie Sambora
- Rita Wilson
- Robert Downey Jr
- Roger Daltrey
- Roger Waters
- Rufus Wainwright
- Russell Simmons
- Steven Tyler
- Steve Young
- Stevie Wonder
- Sting
- Ted Allen
- Thalía
- The Who
- Tom Brokaw
- Tom Hanks
- Trudie Styler
- will.i.am
- Zach Braff