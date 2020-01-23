Aerosmith
10
charities
21
causes
45
articles
0
videos

Aerosmith is:

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer

Aerosmith recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

Charities & foundations supported 10

Aerosmith has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alice CooperAnnie LennoxArchie PanjabiBen AffleckBen HarperChris CornellCourtney LoveEric ClaptonMiley CyrusNatasha BedingfieldPete TownshendPeter GabrielRoger WatersSteven TylerSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Aerosmith"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 21

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support

Contact Aerosmith

You can contact Aerosmith using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields