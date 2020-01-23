Aerosmith is:
Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer
Aerosmith recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.
Charities & foundations supported 10
Aerosmith has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 21
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support
