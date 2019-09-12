Peter Gabriel
Gabriel auctioned off a piano signed by over 40 top musicians to raise money for his human rights charity, Witness.

He is a founding member of The Elders.

Peter Gabriel has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 20

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Education, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Refugees, Women

