Playing For Change (PFC), a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) multimedia company dedicated to connecting the world through music, is proud to announce the upcoming release of their highly-anticipated album, Songs For Humanity, set to release November 15, 2024, with album artwork designed by the legendary Lee Oskar.

Songa for Humanity

This extraordinary musical compilation brings together a multitude of global musicians in a powerful celebration of unity, diversity, and the transformative power of music.

Songs For Humanity boasts an unprecedented lineup of musical luminaries, with contributions from legends such as Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, John Paul Jones, Carlos Santana, Slash, Jackson Browne, Black Pumas, Bunny Wailer, Peter Gabriel, Manu Chao, and many more. This diverse ensemble of artists represents a global tapestry of talent, each lending their unique voice and musical prowess to create a harmonious mosaic of sounds and cultures.

At the core of Songs For Humanity lies the resounding message of interconnectedness and hope, transcending boundaries of genre, language, and geography. This landmark album invites listeners on a visceral journey through a spectrum of emotions, addressing themes of love, resilience, social justice, and the enduring human spirit, unifying people together, especially during times of global uncertainty and division.

Songs For Humanity will be available on the Playing For Change website and all major music platforms, vinyl and CD.

Playing For Change (PFC) was created to unify the world through the power of music. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. To date, PFC has produced over 400 videos, recorded over 1,400 musicians in 65 countries and touched the hearts of over 3 billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programs.

Through 20 years of spreading peace through music, Playing For Change has been honored to partner with the United Nations, The White House and the Winter Olympics, collaborated with legendary musicians such as, Ringo Starr, Bono, John Paul Jones, Slash, Keith Richards, Susan Tedeschi and more, and appeared on CNN, “The Tonight Show” and Rolling Stone. Playing For Change is also the proud 2019 recipient of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

To learn more about PFC, click here.