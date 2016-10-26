Carlos Santana
Carlos and Deborah Santana founded the Milagro Foundation, which helps disadvantaged youth through grants and donations, such as the donation of dozens of electric and acoustic guitars for students at Little Kids Rock.

The Santanas founded the Amandla AIDS Fund, part of Artists for a New South Africa.

Santana is the recipient of ONE X ONE’s 2008 Difference Awards recognizing his fight against child poverty and suffering.

Causes supported 16

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Voter Education, Women

