Artists for a New South Africa (ANSA) was founded in 1989 by Alfre Woodard, Danny Glover, Mary Steenburgen, Blair Underwood, CCH Pounder and friends to support the quest to end apartheid.

Since its inception, ANSA has raised and granted over nine million dollars to effective African nonprofits, shipped more than 20 tons of books and medical supplies to poor communities and provided comprehensive, ongoing care to over 3,500 AIDS orphans for the last eight years. ANSA continues to work in the U.S. and Africa to combat HIV/AIDS, advance human rights, preserve the legacy and values of the struggle against apartheid and the brave men and women who led it, and build bonds between our nations through arts, culture and the shared pursuit of social justice.

“We will never forget those who stood by us in our darkest days…You have become a part of the progress we are making…We are strengthened by the knowledge that Artists for a New South Africa will be with us.” ~ Nelson Mandela.