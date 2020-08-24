The Roots
11
charities
14
causes
45
articles
1
video

Members of the hip hop/neo soul band include Black Thought, ?uestlove, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon “Tuba Gooding Jr.” Bryson, James Poyser and Mark Kelley.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ahmir “?uestlove” ThompsonAlfre WoodardAlicia KeysArchie PanjabiBill ClintonDave MatthewsErykah BaduJackson BrowneJohn LegendJohn MayerLudacrisLupe FiascoNikka CostaSnoop DoggSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "The Roots"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Literacy, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Poverty

Contact The Roots

You can contact The Roots using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields