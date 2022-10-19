Hudson River Park Friends returned to Pier Sixty in Hudson River Park to celebrate all that the four-mile-long oasis provides to millions of New Yorkers each and every day.

Questlove and Mavis Staples

Friends held its 2022 Gala at Chelsea Piers and raised $2.6 million to support the park’s 250+ free events and programs, the maintenance of landscapes and gardens and the future care of new park areas under construction including Gansevoort Peninsula and Pier 97, which will add another eight acres of open green space to NYC in 2023.

Hosted by Michelle Collins; the evening began with an extraordinary New York City marching band performance, leading guests into Pier Sixty where they enjoyed cocktails, dinner and the evening’s program. The night honored Hudson Yards – a partnership of Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group – one of Hudson River Park’s generous corporate neighbors, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the multi-talented artist and musician who is not only legendary but an Academy Award-winning documentarian, six-time Grammy Award winner, and member of The Roots. Michael E. Novogratz, former Friends Board Chair, received the first Chair’s Leadership Award for his decade-long service to Hudson River Park.

Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla led the evening’s live auction, which featured unique experiences including a cocktail party at Grand Banks; a private wine-paired dinner party, private box and concert for 20 at City Winery NYC at Pier 57; a stand-up portrait session with Christopher Makos; a VIP Super Bowl LVII experience; center court tickets to Wimbledon 2023; and VIP backstage tickets to see The Roots, a meet and greet and a signed drum set by Questlove. Guests then danced the night away to an unforgettable performance by Mavis Staples as she performed “For What It’s Worth,” “Can You Get To That,” "Slippery People’’ and “I’ll Take You There.” Other notables in attendance included Martha Stewart, John Leguizamo, Chef Daniel Humm, Steve Gold and others.

“Each year Hudson River Park gets bigger and better, and so does our annual gala celebrating the outstanding community of Park supporters who help enhance this vital green and blue oasis in countless ways” said Connie Fishman, Executive Director, Hudson River Park Friends. “We’re thrilled to have honored Hudson Yards, Mike Novogratz and Questlove, who did so much to make this event a success. Hudson River Park Friends is so grateful for the resources our loyal donors provide for science education, environmental stewardship and park sustainability, habitat research, performing arts programming, and the countless volunteers who keep the gardens and landscapes green and healthy.”

The funds raised during the evening will go to the HRPK 550 Fund: Care for Every Acre, to support the Park’s public education, free performing arts programs, environmental sustainability and horticulture maintenance.

Gala Chairs for the event included: Diana L. Taylor and Michael R. Bloomberg; Natalie and Ed Emerson; Beth and Peter Hammack; Sarah and Sean Lambert; Erica and Sam Martini; Lee and Justin Sadrian, and Zara and David Tisch.

The Honorary Committee included Andy Cohen, Alan Cumming, Claire Danes, Kristin Davis, Lea DeLaria, Lucy Liu, Zac Posen, Susan Sarandon, Martin Short and Martha Stewart.

2022 Gala sponsors

Hudson Sponsors:

Bloomberg Philanthropies

Hudson Yards – Related Companies/Oxford Properties Group

River Sponsor:

Blade

Citi

Park Sponsors:

Born Kickers

Chicago Title Insurance Company

Warburg Pincus