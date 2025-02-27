Senator Bernie Sanders has a message for Americans:

Bernie Sanders - Say No to Oligarchy

$217 billion for 13 people since the election seems like a lot. But in reality, if it were equally divided, it would only be about $16.7 billion for each person. No, it’s still a lot. One million seconds is about 12 days. One billion seconds is about 32 years. To earn a $billion a year, a worker with a 40 hour week would need to net $500,000 per hour, or about $4 million each work day. And that’s just for $1 billion. Many of these people who have control or influence over the US government have well over $100 billion.

Bernie’s message is not aimed at Democrats vs Republicans. It is a call to action for anyone who has to think about how much housing and groceries cost. It is a plea to join with others who share your common struggles, rather than let false flags distract you from the real issues: incomes have not risen, housing is unaffordable, and food costs are skyrocketing.

Mark Ruffalo shares Sanders’ concern, and wants people to have continued medical care rather than more tax breaks for the super wealthy.

Bernie Sanders - Gloves Are Off

There is very little that the common citizen can do alone. It is hoped that most will just go with the flow and let the currents carry them along while they compete with others for whatever they can grab along the way. People we’ve covered in our news these last few days, like Sanders, Sheryl Crow, John Leguizamo, Cory Booker and Mark Ruffalo are speaking out, and sending up flares to show which way we can start paddling together. If we work together, maybe we can slow the currents that are washing our societies away and find some solid ground where we can get our footing.

In times of wealth-hoarding dragons, it is important to support humanity’s defenders. Follow Bernie’s fight against the Oligarchy here and on Facebook, follow groups such as Alt National Park Service, “The official ‘Resistance’ team of U.S. National Park Service,” and look for the bright lights that want us to join them as we stand up for our rights to live freely, safely, and with health and dignity.