This week, in celebration of International Day of Charity, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, debuts the “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” podcast in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and SixDegrees.Org.

In his new show, Bacon will encourage listeners to make a difference in the world around them and will help them to lean in, learn and be inspired to act. Fans can tune into “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” beginning today and new episodes will be available on Tuesdays.

Starring in some of the biggest films over the last three decades, Kevin Bacon has become a pop culture icon and everyone seems to be connected to him by six degrees or less. After continually hearing his name used alongside the popular “six degrees” concept, Bacon decided to embrace it by creating the non-profit SixDegrees.org and is now taking it one step further in his new podcast “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to expand the work I do with SixDegrees in this way. This podcast peels back the layers for fans and shows them another side of their favorite stars, while honoring the real heroes—the people on the ground making a difference. It provides my guests with a platform to talk about the real world issues that keep them awake at night. It’s a first for me and I’m looking forward to people getting to know me in a different way.” expressed Actor, Musician, Philanthropist and now Host, Kevin Bacon.

Each week, Bacon has fun, lively conversations with his celebrity connections about their lives, passion projects and favorite charitable causes. Every episode also features the extraordinary changemakers behind these charitable organizations, who share inspirational stories about their efforts to motivate and bring about positive change in their communities.

Upcoming guests will include Mark Ruffalo (The Solutions Project), Matthew McConaughey (Just Keep Livin’), Penn Badgley (Tahirih Justice Center), Idina Menzel (A BroaderWay), Alyssa Milano (UNICEF), Jewel (Inspiring Children’s Foundation), Ron Funches (School on Wheels), among others.

“SixDegrees.Org is committed to boosting the remarkable initiatives of local nonprofits in the USA, offering support to those confronting substantial obstacles. We’re excited to broaden our mission by highlighting worldwide causes that deeply resonate with our guests.” shared Stacy Huston, Executive Director of SixDegrees.Org.

Executive produced by Kevin Bacon, Stacy Huston, Coltan Gibby, SixDegrees.org and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and produced by Christine Ahanotu, “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.