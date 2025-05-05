The 13th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) fundraising weekend has set a new record, raising over $17 million for five charitable organizations dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness.

Held April 24-25, 2025, in Austin, Texas, the event was the most successful in the organization’s history.

MJ&M, the joint fundraising initiative created by Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, ACM Award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and Texas coaching legend Mack Brown, supports CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.

“This year’s record-breaking success means more children will receive life-changing support,” said Mack Brown. “We’re deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this our most impactful event yet.”

The two-day celebration kicked off Thursday with a star-studded Gala featuring a performance by country music superstar Eric Church. The festivities continued Friday with a Golf Tournament, Fashion Show by Neiman Marcus, and the signature Jack & Friends concert showcasing Jack Ingram alongside Miranda Lambert, Ryan Bingham, and other notable artists.

Friday’s Fashion Show and Luncheon highlighted renowned fashion brand Carolina Herrera’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, led by Creative Director Wes Gordon. Hosted by Camila Alves McConaughey and Sally Brown with presenting partner Neiman Marcus, a Saks Global luxury retailer, the event brought luxury fashion to Austin in support of children’s causes.

“We were honored to feature Carolina Herrera at this year’s Fashion Show,” said Camila Alves McConaughey. “Wes Gordon’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection captured a breathtaking sense of ephemeral beauty – it was elegant, poetic, and a perfect reflection of timeless femininity. Showcasing this collection at our Mack, Jack & McConaughey Fashion Show, where fashion met purpose, made the moment all the more meaningful.”

Founded in 1981, Carolina Herrera is recognized for beautifully crafted collections that blend bold elegance with wearability. Since 2018, Creative Director Wes Gordon has continued the brand’s legacy while bringing fresh excitement through his passion for color and bold silhouettes.

“It was a true privilege to bring our Fall/Winter 2025 collection to Austin in support of the incredible work being done by MJ&M,” said Gordon. “This collection was inspired by the fleeting beauty of a garden after the rain – a moment of calm, reflection, and renewal. That spirit aligns naturally with the mission of MJ&M, which uplifts and empowers children and families in need.”

“Neiman Marcus has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Carolina Herrera, and we were proud to further that partnership by bringing the brand to Austin for this remarkable event,” said Jodi Kahn, SVP, Brand Partnerships & Buying, Women’s Designer RTW for Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. “This special event beautifully highlighted Wes Gordon’s refined vision, while celebrating the shared values of style, grace, and philanthropy that unite our brands and define this unforgettable event.”

The record-breaking $17 million raised during this year’s events will have a transformative impact on the five beneficiary organizations, directly supporting critical programs in children’s healthcare, education, and wellness across Texas and beyond. Since its inception in 2013, MJ&M has raised over $78 million, cementing its position as one of the region’s most impactful charitable initiatives. Plans are already underway for the 2026 year’s event, which will mark MJ&M’s 14th anniversary.

For more information, please visit www.mjm2025.com