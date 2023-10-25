Academy Award- winning actor Matthew McConaughey has joined Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Visit Myrtle Beach for a new public service announcement (PSA) that raises awareness about the importance of funding cancer research.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, STAND UP TO CANCER TEAM UP FOR POWERFUL PSA

The campaign features McConaughey narrating poignant memories and milestone moments for a family that frequently visits the beach. Viewers follow along as the family’s daughter grows up and the father experiences a cancer diagnosis. Through their story, the PSA illustrates the one thing every person impacted by cancer craves: more time.

“It is inevitable that this disease will affect us, our friends or family at some point in our lives. SU2C innovations lead to better cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, which means that we can help save lives now,” said Sue Schwartz, SU2C co-founder. “We are so appreciative of the support from Matthew McConaughey and Visit Myrtle Beach as we engage the public to support cancer research and the scientists who are on the front lines working to combat this terrible disease.”

McConaughey has been supporting SU2C since 2014 through various awareness initiatives and the previous four biennial televised fundraising specials. After a few of his close friends and a family member were lost to cancer, McConaughey doubled down on his commitment and dedication to learning about new treatments and breakthroughs in research.

“It’s helpful to know that organizations like SU2C exist and can help people find the best information and doctors available,” McConaughey said. “This PSA highlights the magical moments in life but also points out that there are hard moments as well. The work that SU2C does is groundbreaking and vital to helping get people to more of those magical moments and I am honored to be working with them on this campaign.”

Stretching along the northeast coast of South Carolina, the Myrtle Beach area welcomes 17 million visitors annually. Visit Myrtle Beach represents the destination comprised of 14 unique communities, where residents and visitors can enjoy 60 miles of beaches, over 90 golf courses, more than 2,000 restaurants and ample attractions.

“The collaboration between Visit Myrtle Beach and Stand Up To Cancer exemplifies our joint desire to assist families who have been affected by cancer in continuing to create memories for generations,” said Karen Riordan, Visit Myrtle Beach president and CEO.

Directed by Brian Morrow and produced by Sharkpig, the PSA will be placed across print, broadcast, radio, digital and out-of-home outlets. To learn more about the PSA and how you can donate today, please visit StandUpToCancer.org.