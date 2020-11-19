Matthew McConaughey
17
charities
20
causes
77
articles
0
videos

The JK Livin Foundation was established by Matthew McConaughey to transform children into good people through “programs that teach the importance of decision-making, health – mental, physical, and spiritual – education, and good all-round active living.”

Matthew signed a wooden dog bone for an auction benefitting the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alison SweeneyAnna KendrickAriana GrandeBen StillerBradley CooperEric StonestreetEva LongoriaHailee SteinfeldJessica AlbaJoe JonasJon HammJonas BrothersSalma HayekSofia VergaraSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Matthew McConaughey"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 20

Abuse, Addiction, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Substance Abuse

Contact Matthew McConaughey

You can contact Matthew McConaughey using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Movies

More fields