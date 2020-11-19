The JK Livin Foundation was established by Matthew McConaughey to transform children into good people through “programs that teach the importance of decision-making, health – mental, physical, and spiritual – education, and good all-round active living.”
Matthew signed a wooden dog bone for an auction benefitting the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
Abuse, Addiction, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Substance Abuse
