Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), Austin’s beloved charity event, returns for its tenth year on April 28-29, 2022.

Kenny Chesney to Headline 10th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

The joint fundraising effort of Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Academy of Country Music Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown has raised nearly $20 million for charity beneficiaries dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness. MJ&M announced today that Kenny Chesney, the 8-time ACM and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will headline the 2022 Gala Thursday, April 28 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. CST and are available to the public here. This intimate, acoustic show is designed to bring the charity audience a very special night of entertainment unlike anything attendees might experience at a regular concert.

Deemed “The People’s Superstar” by The Los Angeles Times, Kenny Chesney is known for No Shoes Nation, the passionate fan-base who’ve made him country’s largest ticket seller for two decades. His high energy shows with songs that celebrate life as real people live it, and a strong sense of musicality, Chesney’s amassed 34 No. 1s; 20 are multiple week chart-toppers and sold in excess of 30 million albums, as well as over a million tickets on each of his headlining tours.

“Our friend Kenny Chesney will undoubtedly kick off year 10 of MJ&M with unforgettable energy, talent, and stories to tell,” said Matthew McConaughey. “Mack, Jack and I are honored to have seen MJ&M grow into the massively impactful event it has become. We’re empowering so many kids lives and still having fun doing it.”

Jack Ingram added, “We promise to pull out all the stops in April. We have countless accomplishments and memories to celebrate with our MJ&M family — and look forward to welcoming the iconic/incredible Kenny Chesney to our gala stage.”

“I’m honored to be a part of the 10th anniversary of MJ&M, a charity that’s accomplished so much for children around the world,” said Chesney. “As we’re getting back to live music and being together, playing Austin and ACL Live in this intimate setting is a great way to do it.”

“We continue to be amazed and humbled by the generous supporters of MJ&M,” said Mack Brown. “Friends and talented musicians have come together year after year to enrich the lives of thousands of children and we are forever grateful.”

This year’s event will raise money to support Cure Duchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

The 10th Annual MJ&M two-day event continues on Friday, April 29, with a golf tournament and New York-style runway show and luncheon. On Friday evening, guests return to ACL Live at The Moody Theater to enjoy the best pickin’ party in Texas at the Jack & Friends concert. More details to follow.

MJ&M 2022 sponsors include: American Airlines, American Campus Communities, Balyasny Asset Management LP, CenterPoint Energy, Covert Cadillac, H-E-B, JP’s Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, Nike, Sendero Homes, Sewell, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Washington Football Team.

For more information about Mack, Jack & McConaughey, or to sign up to receive further announcements about the 2022 event, please click here.