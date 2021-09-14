last week Cantor Fitzgerald, its affiliate BGC Partners and top celebrities, raised $12 million for charities addressing the most pressing issues around the world and honoring the legacy of those lost 20 years ago on 9/11, through Charity Day 2021.

Celebrity ambassadors including Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, Pete Davidson, Alec Baldwin, Julian Edelman, Andrea Bocelli, Gloria Estefan, Eli Manning, Henrik Lundqvist, Tony Blair, and others participated in this year’s event benefitting the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.

“This year’s Charity Day is especially meaningful for us,” said Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. and BGC Partners, Inc. “The lesson we learned from 9/11 – 20 years later and hopefully 20 years in the future – is this: Never forget. Give back.”

On Charity Day, which has raised nearly $200 million to date, celebrities and licensed brokers team up on trading floors to conduct transactions. One hundred percent of the firm’s global revenues that day are distributed charities, including the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. It’s also a chance for the Lutnick family and the Cantor Fitzgerald community to pay forward the support that was shown to New York following 9/11.

While Charity Day originated as an in-person event in 2002, it was held virtually for the second year in a row to uphold COVID-19 safety measures. The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund supports more than 150 charities, including many providing relief to those hard hit by the virus due to COVID-19’s continued impact on the global community.

Edie Lutnick, President and Co-Founder of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund said, “While we try to navigate changes from the ongoing health pandemic, we are fueled by a desire to spread hope and unity more broadly. We are honored to help charities that are doing great work to ensure families are set up for success.”

The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund was founded 20 years ago to honor the life and legacy of the 658 Cantor employees and 61 Eurobrokers lost in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. Since then, the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund has raised and distributed more than $350 million globally. The founders pledged on day one that help would always be there, not just to assist those affected by 9/11, but to provide hope and support around the globe.

To make a donation to The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, please visit www.cantorrelief.org.