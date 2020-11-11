On October 18, 2002, Penn placed a US$56,000 advertisement in the Washington Post asking President George W. Bush to end a cycle of violence.
In September 2005, Penn traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana, to aid Hurricane Katrina victims.
Also in 2005, Penn visited Iraq to witness humanitarian work, and presented Sister Helen Prejean with the Chief Justice Earl Warren Civil Liberties Award for her work opposing the death penalty.
Penn attended the Hollywood premier of the full-length documentary, Crude, in support of Amazon Watch who hosted the event.
Sean Penn is on Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's Board of Advisors.
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 18
Sean Penn has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
3 related places
Causes supported 21
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water
Contact Sean Penn
You can contact Sean Penn using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known