The aim of Cinema for Peace is to promote peace and international understanding through the medium of film. Since its foundation in 2002 Cinema for Peace has invited members of the international film community to a gala night which highlights a selection of cinematic work in order to create a platform for peace and tolerance, while also raising significant funds for charity. During the course of the gala, an award is presented to a director whose work has served to cast a new focus on the human condition and human values, and excerpts are screened from movies that make a difference.