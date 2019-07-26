Spokesperson for the American Foundation for AIDS Research since 1995
Cowrote “Come Together Now” after the tsunami disaster; made the song available to download after Hurricane Katrina. The proceeds went to Habitat For Humanity and Angels' Place
Donated $10,000 at the World Economic Forum to help with malaria-related health efforts, and raised $1 million from the rest of the crowd within minutes of her donation
Stone has presided over auctions benefitting Lupus LA, and has donated over 70 handbags to one such auction and helped raise a quarter of a million dollars at another.
Sharon convinced the CEO of Burlington Coat Factory to donate winter coats to disadvantaged children who otherwise would have had to leave school due to lack of suitably warm clothing. She also worked with Stride Rite to provide the same families with winter shoes.
Stone received an award for her work on behalf of the American Foundation for AIDS Research (Amfar).
Sharon helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
- 46664
- AIDS LIFE
- Aid Still Required
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American Heart Association
- American Stroke Association
- Angels' Place
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Catalina Island Conservancy
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation
- Cinema For Peace
- Clinton Foundation
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Dalai Lama Foundation
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- GLAAD
- Habitat For Humanity
- Homeless Not Toothless
- LIVESTRONG
- Los Angeles LGBT Center
- Lupus LA
- Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation
- Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- New York City Police Foundation
- NorthBeach Citizens
- Peres Center for Peace
- Planet Hope
- Project Angel Food
- Soles4Souls
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Street Teens
- US Doctors for Africa
- YouthAIDS
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, LGBT Support, Literacy, Lupus, Missing Children, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
