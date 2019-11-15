Sarandon is an ambassador for UNICEF.
Susan is on the board of advisors for the Yéle Haiti Foundation, and has served on the Advisory Committee for FilmAid International. She also has served on the Amazon Conservation Team (ACT) Board of Directors and is now on their Advisory Board. She has been to the Brazilian Amazon with ACT and has been a regular donor to the organization for over 15 years. Susan has also narrated two award-winning films for ACT.
Sarandon was Action Against Hunger's award recipient at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in 2006, in honor of World Food Day.
The Children's Aid Society presented its first “Dreamspiration Award” to Susan Sarandon at its 15th annual Blue Jean Ball in 2007.
In an interview with The Independent, she commented on her activism:
“Sometimes I don’t even understand the ramifications of what I say; all I know is that I just can’t live with myself if I don’t say something. I’m aware that I’ve become some kind of joke in terms of my activism but it’s not something I can worry about. You have to prioritize. And it’s not like my activism is something recent. I come from a generation where, growing up, if you had half a brain in your head and half a heart, you were automatically active.”
Charities & foundations supported 51
Susan Sarandon has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 21st Century Leaders
- 46664
- Action Against Hunger
- African Children's Choir
- Alzheimer's Association
- Amazon Conservation Team
- AmberWatch Foundation
- American Association of Retired Persons
- American Heart Association
- American Stroke Association
- Artists for Peace and Justice
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- CANY
- Champions for Children
- Children's Aid Society
- Cinema For Peace
- CITYarts
- Companions in Courage Foundation
- Creative Coalition
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Endometriosis Foundation of America
- FilmAid International
- Global Action for Children
- Global Fund
- Habitat For Humanity
- Hearts of Gold
- Heifer International
- Hole in the Wall Gang
- Hope North
- Keep A Child Alive
- Legacy of Hope Foundation
- Libby Ross Foundation
- Live 8
- Live To Love International
- MASSIVEGOOD
- ONE Campaign
- Oxfam
- Peace Over Violence
- PROJECT ZAMBI
- Red Cross
- Save the Children
- Somaly Mam Foundation
- SOS Children's Villages
- Stand Up To Cancer
- St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters
- The Trevor Project
- TigerTime
- UNICEF
- V-Day
- Whatever It Takes
- Yéle Haiti Foundation
Causes supported 34
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women
