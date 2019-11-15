Sarandon is an ambassador for UNICEF.

Susan is on the board of advisors for the Yéle Haiti Foundation, and has served on the Advisory Committee for FilmAid International. She also has served on the Amazon Conservation Team (ACT) Board of Directors and is now on their Advisory Board. She has been to the Brazilian Amazon with ACT and has been a regular donor to the organization for over 15 years. Susan has also narrated two award-winning films for ACT.

Sarandon was Action Against Hunger's award recipient at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in 2006, in honor of World Food Day.

The Children's Aid Society presented its first “Dreamspiration Award” to Susan Sarandon at its 15th annual Blue Jean Ball in 2007.

In an interview with The Independent, she commented on her activism: