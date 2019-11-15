Susan Sarandon
Sarandon is an ambassador for UNICEF.

Susan is on the board of advisors for the Yéle Haiti Foundation, and has served on the Advisory Committee for FilmAid International. She also has served on the Amazon Conservation Team (ACT) Board of Directors and is now on their Advisory Board. She has been to the Brazilian Amazon with ACT and has been a regular donor to the organization for over 15 years. Susan has also narrated two award-winning films for ACT.

Sarandon was Action Against Hunger's award recipient at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in 2006, in honor of World Food Day.

The Children's Aid Society presented its first “Dreamspiration Award” to Susan Sarandon at its 15th annual Blue Jean Ball in 2007.

In an interview with The Independent, she commented on her activism:

“Sometimes I don’t even understand the ramifications of what I say; all I know is that I just can’t live with myself if I don’t say something. I’m aware that I’ve become some kind of joke in terms of my activism but it’s not something I can worry about. You have to prioritize. And it’s not like my activism is something recent. I come from a generation where, growing up, if you had half a brain in your head and half a heart, you were automatically active.”

Causes supported 34

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

