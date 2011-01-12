Yéle Haiti Foundation

Changing thousands of lives in this desperately poor but optimistic nation.

Yéle Haiti uses music, sports and the media to reinforce projects that are making a difference in education, health, environment and community development.

“The objective of Yéle Haiti is to restore pride and a reason to hope, and for the whole country to regain the deep spirit and strength that is part of our heritage.”
- Wyclef Jean

How you can help

To donate $5 to the Yéle Haiti Earthquake Fund, text ‘YELE’ to 501501.

Causes

Economic/Business Support, Environment, Hunger, Poverty

