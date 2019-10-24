Matt Damon, an American actor, screenwriter, and philanthropist, is the founder of H2O Africa, which is a part of the Running the Sahara expedition. In 2009, it merged with WaterPartners to create Water.org. He is also one of the founders of Not On Our Watch, along with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle and Jerry Weintraub.
Damon supports the ONE Campaign, which is aimed at fighting AIDS and poverty in Third World countries. He is also an ambassador for ONEXONE, a non-profit foundation committed to supporting, preserving and improving the lives of children at home in Canada, the United States, and around the world. He has twice hosted the ONEXONE Awards.
A caring campaigner, Mr. Damon has backed many protests against the wars in Darfur. He has worked tirelessly to find a resolution to the crisis. Along with Clooney, they have raised more than £4.5 million for Darfur. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have taken part in the famous poker tournament Ante Up For Africa. All of the funds received will be donated to help Darfur.
Charities & foundations supported 37
Matt Damon has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- African Children's Choir
- American Humane Association
- Ante Up For Africa
- Arthritis Society of Canada
- Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Canada
- Cancer Research Institute
- Celebs for Kids
- Child Find Ontario
- Clinton Global Initiative
- Clothes Off Our Back
- DATA
- ENOUGH Project
- Feeding America
- Give Love
- H2O Africa
- LIVESTRONG
- Love Our Children USA
- Lupus Canada
- Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation
Causes supported 30
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Lupus, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water
