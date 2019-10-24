Matt Damon
37
charities
30
causes
135
articles
21
videos

Matt Damon, an American actor, screenwriter, and philanthropist, is the founder of H2O Africa, which is a part of the Running the Sahara expedition. In 2009, it merged with WaterPartners to create Water.org. He is also one of the founders of Not On Our Watch, along with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle and Jerry Weintraub.

Damon supports the ONE Campaign, which is aimed at fighting AIDS and poverty in Third World countries. He is also an ambassador for ONEXONE, a non-profit foundation committed to supporting, preserving and improving the lives of children at home in Canada, the United States, and around the world. He has twice hosted the ONEXONE Awards.

A caring campaigner, Mr. Damon has backed many protests against the wars in Darfur. He has worked tirelessly to find a resolution to the crisis. Along with Clooney, they have raised more than £4.5 million for Darfur. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have taken part in the famous poker tournament Ante Up For Africa. All of the funds received will be donated to help Darfur.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adam SandlerAnnie LennoxBen AffleckBen StillerBonoBrad PittDerek HoughDon CheadleEllen DeGeneresGeorge ClooneyJessica AlbaJoel MaddenJohn LegendJustin TimberlakeSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Matt Damon"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 30

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Lupus, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water

Contact Matt Damon

You can contact Matt Damon using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Movies

More fields