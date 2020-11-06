Water.org is challenging the traditional approach to assisting people in developing countries. Their goals are to draw attention to the world’s number one health problem, unsafe and inadequate water supplies, and to raise funds to help fight this immense problem – one community at a time.
How you can help
There are many ways to help, from joining Water.org’s online community, to fundraising in your own living room – or even with a lemonade stand! Anything that helps raise awareness helps make a difference.
Visit Water.org’s website to learn more.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 13
Water.org has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site: