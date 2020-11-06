Here’s your chance to win lunch with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles – and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity.

omaze.com is giving you this awesome opportunity. To get in the draw, just head here.

Pack your bags and drop your r’s, because you’ve scored lunch with two best buds from Boston—Matt Damon and Ben Affleck! They grew up together. They won an Oscar together. And now their next big project will be getting to know YOU over lunch. How do you like them apples? You and a friend will be flown out to Hollywood to join Matt and Ben for a meal you’ll never forget. Ask Matt and Ben all your burning questions like “When is Good Will Hunting 2 happening?” and “Who would win in a duel?” And be sure to snap a selfie or twelve.

The sweepstakes benefit two charities – Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org.

Eastern Congo Initiative: Founded in 2010 by Ben Affleck and Whitney Williams, Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI) is wholly focused on working with and for the people of eastern Congo through advocacy, grant-making initiatives and Asili, a social business platform. They envision an eastern Congo vibrant with abundant opportunities for economic and social development, where a robust civil society can flourish. ECI believes that local, community-based approaches are essential to creating a sustainable and successful society in eastern Congo.

Water.org: 785 million people (1 in 9) lack access to safe water and 2.3 billion people (1 in 3) lack access to a toilet. Founded by Matt Damon and Gary White, Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that is working to change this. Water.org empowers people in need with access to safe water and sanitation, giving women hope, children health and families a bright future. To date, Water.org has changed more than 30 million lives and your generosity will help change even more.

Remember, to find out more, head over to amaze.com.