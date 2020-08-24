Lyle Lovett, Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor, will headline the musical entertainment at the 8th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Celebrity Night, hosted by legendary Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, starting at 5:00 p.m. PST.

More than 250 guests are expected to play live poker with over 50 celebrities who are ‘ALL-IN’ this year on behalf of The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), dedicated to working with exceptional individuals with autism and special needs and their families. The public is welcome to join the live virtual Celebrity Poker Night & Auction.

Registration is required to play, all are welcome to watch the fun. Donations are appreciated.

While the current Covid-19 pandemic dictates social distancing and a break from the traditional Ed Asner Celebrity Poker Night, this re-imagined virtual format allows many more celebrities and guests to participate from across the globe. The event will be held virtually on Facebook Live and streamed via social media with a simulcast. In addition to Lyle Lovett’s performance, guests will enjoy a premier silent auction and unique storefront, as well as watching the celebrities and participants play for a good cause.

The event is hosted by actor, comedian and autism advocate Ed Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Lou Grant Show, UP), who has a son and grandsons on the autism spectrum. Joining Asner in poker and supporting the cause are over 50 celebrities including Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin, Brad Garrett, Mia Farrow, Jason Alexander, Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine, Michael Chiklis, Daryl Hannah, Holly Robinson-Peete, Lucy Lawless, Steve Leather, Dylan McDermott, Lou Diamond Phillips, Maureen McCormick, Richard Schiff, Tom Arnold, Richard Kind, Kim Cattrall, Willie Garson, Nick Offerman, Darius Rucker, Rob Schneider, Ron Funches and Adam Goldberg, among many others.

Additional celebrities signing special poker jerseys for auction include Harrison Ford, Peter Frampton, Howie Mandel, Weird Al Yankovic, William Zabka, William Shatner, Will Clark, Tony Denison and Brent Spiner. More than 250 guests from around the world are expected to play.

Lyle Lovett, an acclaimed singer, composer and actor, has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a “Duo” or with his “Acoustic Group” or his “Large Band,” Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut album in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. His many accolades include four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s Inaugural Trailblazer Award and he was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Since returning from his Acoustic Group Tour just before the national Covid-19 lockdown, Lyle has presented three successful live online performances featuring special guest artists including John Hiatt, Robert Earl Keen and Shawn Colvin. The performances are presented in the same style as his live singer-songwriter shows where both Lyle and his guests go beyond singing songs but also tell stories, reminisce and give rare insights into their lives. In June, Lyle was invited by Paul Simon to add his voice and guitar to ‘A Night for Austin’, an online benefit to raise funds for The Austin Community Association, who in turn coordinate funding to several Austin charities and food banks. Lyle also made a virtual appearance at Willie Nelson’s ‘Luck Reunion,’ which went to an online format this year.

The Ed Asner & Friends Poker Celebrity Night is proudly sponsored by Four of a Kind Sponsor: Alex & Jean Trebec; Full House Sponsor: Abigail Disney, Ireland Family Foundation, Plush Beds, The Robert & Renee Kelly Foundation; Two Pair Sponsor: Sony Pictures Television; Dealer Sponsor: Mata Construction, Netflix, Newmark Knight Frank; Card Shark Sponsor: ABC, Boyd Gaming Corp., Dolby, Doreen Granpeesheh Family Foundation, Newman Aaronson & Vanaman Attorneys at Law, The TR Family Trust (Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson), Turbo Wholesale Tires Inc. The event is produced by Dwight Kennedy Productions.

The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit co-founded by the Asner family, whose mission is to help those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all facets of life. In the United States, a total of 12.8 percent of children under age 18, or about 9.4 million children, are estimated to have special health care needs.

Ed Asner personally understands the challenges that special needs families face and the healing power of a creative, loving environment. He’s a longtime advocate for exceptional individuals on the autism spectrum, developmental delays and other special needs. In the past, the Ed Asner Poker Fundraiser has also raised much-needed funds for charitable organizations such as Autism Speaks and The Autism Society of America.