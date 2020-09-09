Rosie O'Donnell
O’Donnell’s December 2006 fundraiser aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise liner raised $600,000 for her Rosie's For All Kids Foundation.

Rosie took time to do a reading at the “Any One of Us: Words From Prison” event, where performers used words and song to highlight the connection between violence against women and incarceration.

O’Donnell has registered as a bone marrow donor.

Rosie spoke at the 2007 Human Rights Campaign Gala.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ali StrokerAllison JanneyBarbara WaltersBetty WhiteBlake LivelyCharlize TheronCyndi LauperCynthia NixonEd AsnerJesse Tyler FergusonLady GagaMariah CareyRobin WilliamsSusan SarandonWendy Williams

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Children, Civil Rights, Education, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Philanthropy, Poverty, Water, Weapons Reduction, Women

