O’Donnell’s December 2006 fundraiser aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise liner raised $600,000 for her Rosie's For All Kids Foundation.

Rosie took time to do a reading at the “Any One of Us: Words From Prison” event, where performers used words and song to highlight the connection between violence against women and incarceration.

O’Donnell has registered as a bone marrow donor.

Rosie spoke at the 2007 Human Rights Campaign Gala.