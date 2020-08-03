Legendary Emmy Award Winning actor Ed Asner presents the 8th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament in collaboration with World Poker Tour.

More than 250 guests are expected to play ‘live’ poker with over 50 celebrities who are ‘ALL-IN’ this year on behalf of The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC). The Center is dedicated to working with exceptional individuals with autism, developmental delays and other special needs. This exciting event will also be live-streamed via Facebook with a simulcast. In addition to the star-studded fun, guests will also be able visit Ed’s Poker Store, where their donations can go towards themed hats, shirts and other items. Guests can also find unique opportunities at Ed’s Online Premier Silent Auction. ALL PROCEEDS benefit the Ed Asner Family Center. The public is invited to join in. For more information, visit pokerwithed.com.

WHO:

Hosted by legendary Emmy Award Winning Actor, Comedian and Autism Advocate Ed Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Lou Grant Show, UP), who has a son and 3 grandsons on the spectrum. Joining Asner in poker and supporting the cause are over 50 celebrities including Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Nick Offerman, Rosie O'Donnell, Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Anna Paquin, Brad Garrett, Jason Alexander, Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine, Michael Chiklis, Dylan McDermott, Lou Diamond Phillips, Maureen McCormick, Richard Schiff, Tom Arnold, Kim Cattrall, Willie Garson, Darius Rucker, Rob Schneider, Ron Funches and Adam Goldberg among many others. Other friends jumping in to benefit the center are Peter Frampton, Mia Farrow, Howie Mandel, Weird Al Yankovic, William Zabka, William Shatner and Brent Spiner who will be signing Ed’s one of a kind collectable poker jerseys.

WHEN:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th @ 5:00 PM – MIDNIGHT (PST)

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ed’s Poker Fundraiser will be online for the safety and concern of everyone. All donations will directly benefit the Ed Asner Family Center while helping many people and families in this great time of need.

Pre-event Registration is required. To sign up and for more information, visit: pokerwithed.com.