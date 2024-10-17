In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Jack Black participated in the Starlight Children's Foundation Upside-Down Challenge.

This social media initiative raises awareness for childhood cancer while delivering happiness to kids coping with it. With his signature humor and heart, Jack took on the challenge, flipping his world upside down (literally) and encouraging his millions of fans to join in and support the cause.

Jack’s post has already gone viral, receiving thousands of comments from childhood cancer survivors, their families and friends, all praising him for using his platform to shine a spotlight on the importance of raising awareness. Many expressed their gratitude for his involvement, calling it a much-needed boost of positivity during such a difficult time.

Jack Black’s participation brings a powerful mix of joy and empathy to the campaign, showing that even the smallest gestures — like laughing together — can make a world of difference in the lives of seriously ill children.

Starlight Children’s Foundation launched the Upside-Down Challenge, a fun and engaging social media initiative to bring attention to the bravery of seriously ill children facing cancer. Participants take on the challenge by posting an upside-down photo, creating a light-hearted way to connect with the disorienting experiences these kids face during treatment. The goal is to raise awareness and support Starlight’s mission of brightening the lives of kids coping with cancer.