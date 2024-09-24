Keep Music Alive is excited to be working alongside the animated series phenomenon, BLUEY, to help inspire more young music makers around the world for Kids Music Day on Friday October 4th.

Over 1,200 locations in all US, Canada, UK, Australia and a dozen other countries will this year participate in the 9th Annual Kids Music Day with special events and promotions that benefit and celebrate kids playing music.

As part of the celebration, Bluey digital channels on social media would like to hear fans across the world to create their very own video renditions of the iconic Bluey theme tune. The catchy title track, accompanied by a musical sheet note, will be available on www.Bluey.tv from 4th October, showing everyone how they can be part of Kids Music Day by uploading their musical talents to the official Bluey social channels by tagging in @officialblueytv (Instagram) or @bluey (TikTok) and using the hashtags #Bluey and #KidsMusicDay. The page will also feature alternative tracks including a brand new, “Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)” produced by Bluey composer Joff Bush, which will be released as a single on October 4th ahead of the Bluey: Rug Island album launch.

Additionally, some of Bluey’s licensees will be tuning up for Kids Music Day by donating instruments to Keep Music Alive Instrument Petting Zoos taking place in the US and UK to help celebrate this musical activation. Kids Music Day events & promotions will be held between Friday September 27th and Sunday October 13th where families can join in activities in their community by entering their zip code on the www.KidsMusicDay.org locator page.

Kids Music Day celebrity Ambassadors music luminaries include Jack Black, Julie Andrews, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey.

Kids Music Day is also supported by a number of music industry brands including Guitar Center, Music & Arts, Alfred Music, CASIO, Conn-Selmer, Kala Brand Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Panyard and Remo Percussion. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to start their musical journey.