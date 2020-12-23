Vanessa Williams is on the advisory board of Hearts of Gold, a charity that supports New York City’s homeless women and their children.
Williams helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
Vanessa designed a denim jacket for an auction benefitting SOS Children's Villages.
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Women
