Vanessa Williams
20
charities
23
causes
67
articles
2
videos

Vanessa Williams is on the advisory board of Hearts of Gold, a charity that supports New York City’s homeless women and their children.

Williams helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.

Vanessa designed a denim jacket for an auction benefitting SOS Children's Villages.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Allison JanneyAshley TisdaleBetty WhiteCheryl HinesCynthia NixonJane KrakowskiJesse Tyler FergusonKeri RussellLady GagaMarcia CrossMarcia Gay HardenMary Tyler MooreMiley CyrusSharon StoneSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Vanessa Williams"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 23

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Women

Contact Vanessa Williams

You can contact Vanessa Williams using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Television, Movies, Music

More fields