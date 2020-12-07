On World AIDS Day, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) hosted The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS: VIRTUAL broadcast.

The elegant evening, hosted by ETAF ambassador Kathy Ireland, was generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences Inc., and Diamond Sponsor BVLGARI.

The one-hour broadcast reflected Elizabeth Taylor's vision of an AIDS-free world, with moving messages about the nearly 40-year fight against AIDS, from President Bill Clinton, Ambassador Deborah Birx, Colin Farrell, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Aileen Getty, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Judith Light, and a moving performance by music icon Vanessa Williams.

The live auction was conducted by Lydia Fenet in partnership with Christie’s, powered by Charitybuzz, and included a walk-on role in the upcoming Elizabeth Taylor biopic, and a luxury travel package by BVLGARI.

Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson presented the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for their global leadership in HIV treatment and prevention. Through their innovation and medical advances, countless lives are being saved, and many more people have avoided contracting HIV. The award was accepted by the Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, Inc., Daniel O’Day.

Prior to the event, a VIP Pre-Show was hosted by esteemed fashion designer and cookbook author, Zac Posen, sponsored by Dr. Gabriel Chiu of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc.

The Host Committee included Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu, President Bill Clinton, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kathy Ireland, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Earvin “Magic” and Cookie Johnson, Elizabeth Segerstrom, and Barbra Streisand.

The event was also sponsored by American Airlines, ETAF’s official airline.