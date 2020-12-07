Actress, singer and producer Rita Wilson credits Rosie O'Donnell as her inspiration for giving back. Some of Wilson’s charitable energy has gone to supporting the Moffitt Cancer Center.
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
