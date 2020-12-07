Rita Wilson
Actress, singer and producer Rita Wilson credits Rosie O'Donnell as her inspiration for giving back. Some of Wilson’s charitable energy has gone to supporting the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxDavid MuirEllen DeGeneresFaith HillForest WhitakerGeorge ClooneyGwyneth PaltrowHalle BerryJennifer HudsonJennifer LopezKristin DavisMichael DouglasPaul McCartneyStingTom Hanks

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

