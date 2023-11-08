Earlier this week, Stand Up for Heroes (SUFH), New York’s highly anticipated night of hope, healing and laughter, returned for its 17th annual celebration to honor our nation’s veterans and their families at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Bruce Sprinsteen and John Mellencamp perform onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit

The event raised awareness and over $14 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission is to ensure that our nation’s veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures.

Jimmy Carr, Ronny Chieng, Shane Gillis, Josh Groban, John Mellencamp, Tracy Morgan, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, The War and Treaty, and Rita Wilson treated the crowd to an evening of comedy and musical performances. In addition to the incredible entertainment, Stand Up for Heroes shined a light on the stories of the remarkable men and women who have stood for us as members of our nation’s military. The event also included video messages from First Lady Jill Biden and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. SUFH is a part of the New York Comedy Festival, which runs from November 3 – 12 and features some of the biggest names in comedy.

During the event, craigslist founder and philanthropist Craig Newmark took to the stage to announce an extraordinary $10 million donation from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to support the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s initiative to improve mental health. The donation is part of Craig Newmark Philanthropies’ previously announced monumental $100 million pledge to nonprofits that supports veterans and military families – $28 million of which has gone to support Bob Woodruff Foundation this year. Craig Newmark is a member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation Board of Directors.

In 2007, New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox partnered with Bob and Lee Woodruff to create this special event as a tribute to impacted veterans and their loved ones. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $84 million to date to help all veterans and military families have successful futures. Over the past 16 years, comedians and performers including Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, The Lumineers, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for our extraordinary service members.

