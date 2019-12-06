Bruce Springsteen
19
charities
19
causes
139
articles
0
videos

Springsteen has performed to support the revitalization of Asbury Park, and has played an annual series of winter holiday concerts there to benefit various local businesses, organizations and causes.

Springsteen has played benefits for causes against nuclear energy, for Vietnam veterans, and for Amnesty International.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

BonoChristina AguileraDarius RuckerDave Matthews BandEarth, Wind & FireJohn MayerJon Bon JoviJon StewartJustin TimberlakeKeith UrbanLady GagaMaroon 5Reba McEntireStingTim McGraw

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Bruce Springsteen"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Women

Contact Bruce Springsteen

You can contact Bruce Springsteen using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields