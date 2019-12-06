Springsteen has performed to support the revitalization of Asbury Park, and has played an annual series of winter holiday concerts there to benefit various local businesses, organizations and causes.
Springsteen has played benefits for causes against nuclear energy, for Vietnam veterans, and for Amnesty International.
Charities & foundations supported 19
Bruce Springsteen has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 19
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Women
Contact Bruce Springsteen
You can contact Bruce Springsteen using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)