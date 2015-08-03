Founded in 1999 by Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto, Exploring the Arts (ETA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen the role of the arts in American education by returning arts-enriched programming to public schools across the country. To this end, ETA develops programs that connect private funders, individual artists and cultural institutions to public schools as a way to achieve greater equality of resources and opportunity for youth of all means and backgrounds. ETA champions programs and curricula that: (1) teach young artists to embrace true craft over the cult of fame that pervades our culture; (2) promote interdisciplinary learning by integrating the arts with standard academics; and (3) that encourage social consciousness and a commitment to community.