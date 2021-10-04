Clive Davis
8
charities
8
causes
65
articles
0
videos

Music Industry legend Clive Davis is a record producer and music industry executive.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Barry ManilowCarole Bayer SagerCuba Gooding Jr.Donna KaranElton JohnGoldie HawnHillary ClintonJennifer HudsonJennifer LopezLady GagaP. DiddyParis HiltonQuincy JonesStevie WonderSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Clive Davis"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 8

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Education, Health

Contact Clive Davis

You can contact Clive Davis using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields