Richard Gere
23
charities
18
causes
50
articles
1
video

Richard hosted the 1992 World AIDS Day event at the United Nations.

Gere co-founded Heroes Project.

He has received important awards from the Harvard AIDS Institute, American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), Amnesty International, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award.

Gere is a spokesman for Meals On Wheels, for which his father has volunteered for 18 years.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Angelina JolieAnnie LennoxAretha FranklinChristina AguileraClive DavisCourtney LoveDalai LamaDonna KaranElton JohnHillary ClintonJennifer HudsonRobin WilliamsSharon StoneStingWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Richard Gere"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

Contact Richard Gere

You can contact Richard Gere using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Movies

More fields