Richard hosted the 1992 World AIDS Day event at the United Nations.
Gere co-founded Heroes Project.
He has received important awards from the Harvard AIDS Institute, American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), Amnesty International, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award.
Gere is a spokesman for Meals On Wheels, for which his father has volunteered for 18 years.
- Afghanistan Relief Organization
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American India Foundation
- Amnesty International
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Cinema For Peace
- Dalai Lama Foundation
- Druk White Lotus School
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Exploring The Arts
- Free The Children
- Free Tibet Campaign
Causes supported 18
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
