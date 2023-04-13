City Harvest Presents The 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest featuring an elegant dinner with a one-of-a-kind live and silent auction brings together celebrities, influencers, and other high-profile individuals for the organization’s most important fundraising night of the year.

Marking 40 years serving New York City, all proceeds from the evening will support City Harvest’s work to rescue more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food this year–nearly 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels–and deliver it, free of charge, to help feed New Yorkers in need. City Harvest’s 2022 gala raised a record-breaking $5.2 million, enough to provide more than 12 million meals for New Yorkers in need. Now, as millions of New Yorkers face record-high food prices, expiration of federal supports, and the continued economic impacts from the pandemic, the need for food assistance in New York City remains high.

The event will honor the organization’s longtime Board Chair Jim Kallman and City Harvest’s frontline workers who were at the forefront of City Harvest’s work to help feed New Yorkers in need at the height of and throughout the pandemic. These frontline heroes helped rescue and distribute nearly 300 million pounds of food for New Yorkers in need between March 2020 and June 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Tyson Beckford. Honoring Board Chair Jim Kallman and City Harvest Frontline Heroes. Also expected to attend: Richard Gere, Anita Lo, Anne Burrell & Stuart Claxton, Eric & Sandra Ripert, Dascha Polanco, David Rockwell, F. Murray Abraham, Gail Simmons, Geoffrey & Margaret Zakarian, Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent, Rocco DiSpirito, Ted Allen, Tom Colicchio, Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli; Becca Parrish, Brooks Nader, Cesare Casella, Cey Adams, Chintan Pandya, Cody & Camille Goldstein, Colin Cowie & Daniel Peuscovich, Dana Cowin, Danny Mena, Dara Yu, David Shim, Denevin Miranda, Eden Grinshpan, Eitan Bernath, Elizabeth Falkner, Emma Bengtsson, Emma Lovewell, George Mendes, Garrett & Nicole McNamara, Hari Nayak, Hektad, Hong Thaimee, Ivy Stark, Jack Mizrahi, Jake Cohen, Jimmy Rizvi, Marc Forgione, Markus Glocker, Matt & Olga Katakis, Melba Wilson, Mitsunobu Nagae, Pino Luongo, PJ & Archana Calapa, Ron Ben-Israel, Roni Mazumdar, Ryan & Emilia Serhant, Simon Kim, Stefano Secchi, Tamsen Fadal, City Harvest CEO, Jilly Stephens, and others.

WHERE: Cipriani 42nd Street

New York City

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2023