Last week, City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, presented The 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest, hosted by actor, model and producer Tyson Beckford, with décor by world-renowned celebrity event planner Colin Cowie.

The evening raised enough to provide more than 9.6 million meals for New Yorkers in need as they continue to grapple with record-high food costs, the end of federal aid programs, and the continued economic impacts of the pandemic.

The event honored the organization’s longtime Board Chair Jim Kallman and City Harvest’s frontline workers who were at the forefront of the organization’s work to help feed New Yorkers in need at the height of and throughout the pandemic. These frontline heroes helped rescue and distribute nearly 300 million pounds of food for New Yorkers across all five boroughs between March 2020 and June 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native New Yorker and a passionate supporter of hunger-related causes for nearly 25 years, Jim Kallman has led City Harvest as its board chair since 2005. Since joining the board in 2000, he has engaged and inspired so many through his dedication to feeding others in need. Jim, his wife Alison, and son William are dedicated volunteers—distributing food at City Harvest’s Mobile Markets and repacking fresh produce for delivery to soup kitchens and food pantries.

Jim played a critical role in the recent establishment of City Harvest’s new home, the Cohen Community Food Rescue Center, in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Under his leadership, City Harvest this year will rescue and deliver more than 75 million pounds of food–more than 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“City Harvest has always been about neighbors helping neighbors, and that’s especially true as we emerge from the pandemic and mark our 40th year rescuing and delivering food for New Yorkers in need,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “Our incredible supporters stepped up at our Gala to raise enough to help put more than 9.6 million meals on the tables of our fellow New Yorkers. Thanks to our co-chairs, our sponsors, and everyone who joined us, we know we will be able to continue to help feed our neighbors—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time.”

The event featured appearances by: Richard Gere, Eric and Sandra Ripert, Geoffrey Zakarian, Gail Simmons, Melba Wilson, Tom Colicchio, Dascha Polanco, Brooks Nader, Karen Pittman, Nick Creegan, Ryan and Emilia Serhant, Ted Allen, David Rockwell, Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Chintan Pandya, Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton, Colin Cowie and Daniel Peuscovich, Dana Cowin, Danny Mena, Dara Yu, David Shim, Denevin Miranda, Eden Grinshpan, Eitan Bernath, Emma Bengtsson, Emma Lovewell, George Mendes, Garrett and Nicole McNamara, Hong Thaimee, Ivy Stark, Jack Mizrahi, Jake Cohen, Jimmy Rizvi, Marc Forgione, Markus Glocker, Matt and Olga Katakis, Anita Lo, Cesare Casella, Cey Adams, Mitsunobu Nagae, Pino Luongo, PJ and Archana Calapa, Ron Ben-Israel, Roni Mazumdar, Sara Gore, Simon Kim, Stefano Secchi, Tamsen Fadal, and others.

The live auction was led by Nicholas Lowry, President of Swann Auction Galleries. The highlight was a legendary evening with Chef Eric Ripert, which raised enough to feed more than 2.1 million New Yorkers for a day. The bidder will enjoy a dinner at their home for 20 guests, prepared by Chef Ripert, the chef and co-owner of the three Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, the only restaurant to win four stars from the New York Times six consecutive times.

Other live-auction highlights included a summer dinner party for 20 hosted by Simon Kim and Chef David Shim of Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse, Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya of Michelin-starred Semma and Dhamaka, Chef Stefano Secchi of Michelin star favorite Rezdora, and Chef Nozomu Abe of Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, which raised enough to feed more than 500,000 New Yorkers in need. An Ultimate Hawaiian Surf and Turf Adventure with surf star Garrett McNamara and a special dinner prepared by Chef Cedric Vongerichten raised enough to feed more than 209,000 children for a day. A Private Star-Chef Trifecta feast prepared by Chefs Markus Glocker, Emma Bengsston, and George Mendes, featuring expert wine pairings from Sommelier Katja Scharnagl and a Cardinal du Four (CdF) Armagnac tasting experience, which raised enough to put more than 145,000 meals on the tables of New Yorkers in need.. A celebrity chef dinner party for 20 at The Venue at City Harvest with Chefs Melba Wilson and Geoffrey Zakarain raised enough to feed more than 54,000 families for a day.

The evening’s co-chair committee included Colin Cowie and Danny Peuscovich, Lise and Michael Evans, Alejandra and Richard Gere, Carola and Robert Jain, Christine and Richard Mack, Shirley Madhere-Weil and Michael Weil, Kirsten and Patrick McMahon, Heather Crosby Mnuchin, Sandra and Eric Ripert, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Special thanks to our event sponsors Two Good, Horizon Media, I. Halper Paper & Supplies, Resorts World New York City, and Mandarin Oriental, New York.

The event was produced by Josh Wood Productions with performances by On The Move.