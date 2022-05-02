Last week in New York City, City Harvest held their 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club which featured an elegant dinner and one-of-a-kind live and silent auction.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at City Harvest 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club

Credit/Copyright: Getty

All proceeds from the evening will support the organization’s work to rescue 100 million pounds of nutritious food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to help feed New Yorkers in need.

The evening honored Eric Ripert, chef and co-owner of the three Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, and his wife Sandra, who have both been steadfast supporters of City Harvest for the past 25 years. Chef Ripert currently serves as Vice Chair of City Harvest’s Board of Directors and is a member of the Food Council, a group of culinary experts and top chefs that supports the organization’s work.

Hosted by Benjamin Bratt, the event featured other notable guests including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Richard Gere, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Antoni Porowski, Colin Cowie, Anne Burrell, Desus Nice, Elizabeth Falkner, Gail Simmons, Geoffrey Zakarian, Eunji Lee, Rocco DiSpirito, Ron Ben-Israel, Ted Allen, Brooks Nader, Emilia & Ryan Serhant, Slick Rick, Christophe Bellanca, Emma Bengtsson, Eitan Bernath, Markus Glocker, Cody Goldstein, Kerry Heffernan, Rita Jammet, Austin Johnson, Matt Katakis, Gabriel Kreuther, Roni Mazumdar, Tracey Nieporent, Chintan Pandya, Alfred Portale, Basu Ratnam, Jimmy Rizvi, Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli, Aldo Sohm, Ivy Stark, Hong Thaimee, Laurent Tourondel, Melba Wilson and Cedric Vongerichten among others.