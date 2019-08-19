Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris helped raise funds for cancer research after his partner’s mother died of leukemia.

Causes supported 21

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, LGBT Support, Peace, Poverty, Refugees, Water, Women

