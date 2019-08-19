Neil Patrick Harris helped raise funds for cancer research after his partner’s mother died of leukemia.
Charities & foundations supported 26
Neil Patrick Harris has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Hope North
- International Myeloma Foundation
- LeBron James Family Foundation
- Live Out Loud
- Los Angeles LGBT Center
- Los Angeles Mission
- Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation
- Noreen Fraser Foundation
- Project Angel Food
- Real Medicine Foundation
- Stand Up To Cancer
- Susan G. Komen for the Cure
- The Trevor Project
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Neil Patrick Harris"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 21
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, LGBT Support, Peace, Poverty, Refugees, Water, Women
Contact Neil Patrick Harris
You can contact Neil Patrick Harris using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Magic, Television, MoviesMore fields →