The Elton John AIDS Foundation is pleased to announce Elton John and David Furnish's return as hosts for the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

EMMY Award and Tony Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, Award-winning actor, author and chef David Burtka and EMMY Award and GRAMMY Award-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish will join the iconic event as co-hosts, with R&B-Soul-Rock Trio Gabriels set to perform. Additional talent names taking part in the evening will be announced in the coming weeks. Presenting Sponsors of the event include A+E Networks, Chopard, Gilead Sciences, Health Care Advocates International, Robert and Dana Kraft, Bob and Tamar Manoukian, and Cheryl and Haim Saban.

“As a father and an AIDS advocate for over three decades, I want to see my sons grow up in a world where AIDS, and the stigma and inequality that drives it, are history,” says Elton John, Founder, Elton John AIDS Foundation. “Everyone deserves to live a healthy life, free from violence and discrimination. I’m so grateful to my big-hearted friends Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Tiffany Haddish, and one of my favourite fresh acts, Gabriels, for stepping up to help us raise funds at this year’s Oscar Party to further my Foundation’s mission.”

The annual Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts to raise millions for their life-saving work since its inception in 1992, and sold out this year after an unprecedented demand. All funds raised during the evening will support the Foundation’s frontline partners to prevent HIV infections, tackle stigma, and provide compassionate care to the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

“The Oscar Party is the Foundation’s biggest night of the year, and I am thrilled to carry on Elton and my tradition of co-hosting with such dear friends. This year holds special significance for us as we celebrate the impactful launch of The Rocket Fund, our award-winning campaign against HIV-related stigma and discrimination to bring equitable care to communities most affected by HIV,” says David Furnish, chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “By purchasing a ticket and joining us in person, or simply supporting the Foundation on social media from home, you are fueling our mission towards a future where everyone has access to the care and support they deserve.”

“We eagerly anticipate our return to West Hollywood Park for another iconic celebration of cinema,” says Anne Aslett, CEO of Elton John AIDS Foundation. “Movies have the power to spotlight human stories of struggle, inequality, hope and love – stories that can change the world. The Foundation’s mission is to share its story in the fight to defeat AIDS – challenging inequality and stigma, providing hope and saving lives. Amidst the glitz, glamour and star studded elegance, we will come together to harness the magic of cinema and the power of compassion to help change the world – they bring us closer to an AIDS free future.”

Special thank you to Iris and Michael Smith for serving as the evening’s Co-Sponsors, official airline partner, American Airlines, automotive partner, Cadillac, spirits partner, Tequila Don Julio, and the City of West Hollywood for its continued collaboration.

Please visit www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org for additional information.