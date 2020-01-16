American Cancer Society

A nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization.

The goal of the American Cancer Society (ACS) is to prevent cancer, save lives, and diminish suffering from cancer.

Its areas of activity include research, information services, advocacy, and community services and programs.

Among its programs is Hope Lodge, which provides free housing for adults with cancer. As of early 2007, 22 lodges have been set up.

Causes

Cancer, Health

