Wanda Sykes is an Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer and actress.

Charities & foundations supported 8

Wanda Sykes has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Adam ScottAlan CummingAldis HodgeEllen DeGeneresElton JohnJesse Tyler FergusonJustin BarthaLady GagaMargaret ChoMichelle PfeifferNeil Patrick HarrisSharon StoneWendy WilliamsWilson CruzZach Callison

Causes supported 16

Abuse, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Unemployment/Career Support

