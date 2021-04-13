Actor Connie Britton joined TODAY last week to discuss the animated series “Pandemica,” which was created by the ONE Campaign to help raise awareness about the importance of global vaccine access.

You can check out the segment here.

Brought forth by the ONE Campaign,the global anti-poverty organization co-founded by Bono, ‘Pandemica’ aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of global vaccine access in ending the pandemic. Within the series, characters voiced by Patrick Adams, Samuel Arnold, Bono, Connie Britton, Penelope Cruz, Meg Donnelly, Danai Gurira, Nick Kroll, Laura Marano, Kumail Nanjiani, David Oyelowo, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Sheen, Wanda Sykes, and Calum Worthy are stuck in Pandemica – a pandemic purgatory where no one is sure how long they will be stuck there or if they can ever leave.

The Pandemica series is part of ONE’s ONE World Campaign, which calls for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, ONE launched #PassTheMic, a campaign featuring global health, economic, and policy experts, frontline workers, and celebrities joining together to discuss the need for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To watch each episode of ‘Pandemica’ go to the ONE Campaign’s YouTube channel.