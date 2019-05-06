Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation
Promoting and ensuring fair, accurate and inclusive representation of people and events in the media as a means of eliminating homophobia and discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 111
GLAAD has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Scott
- Alan Cumming
- Alec Mapa
- Alex Newell
- Ali Larter
- Allison Janney
- Amber Heard
- Amy Landecker
- Anderson Cooper
- Andrew Rannells
- Andy Cohen
- Avan Jogia
- Ben Affleck
- Ben Feldman
- Benicio del Toro
- Bernadette Peters
- Betty White
- Beyoncé
- Billie Jean King
- Billy Porter
- Caitlyn Jenner
- Carson Kressley
- Charlize Theron
- Chaz Bono
- Chely Wright
- Cher
- Cheyenne Jackson
- Chris Colfer
- Cybill Shepherd
- Cynthia Erivo
- Dan Reynolds
- Don Lemon
- Dustin Lance Black
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Erika Jayne
- Ezra Miller
- Gilles Marini
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Imagine Dragons
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Jameela Jamil
- Janet Mock
- Jason Mraz
- Jay-Z
- Jeffrey Tambor
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jennifer Tilly
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Jillian Rose Reed
- John Stamos
- Josh Hutcherson
- Judi Dench
- Jussie Smollett
- Justin Bartha
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kat Graham
- Katherine Heigl
- Kerry Washington
- Kim Cattrall
- Kim Stolz
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Lady Gaga
- La La Anthony
- Laverne Cox
- Leon Bridges
- Lily Collins
- Linda Perry
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Louis Van Amstel
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Madonna
- Margaret Cho
- Mario Lopez
- Mary Tyler Moore
- Matt Bomer
- Max Adler
- Maxwell
- Megan Hilty
- Meghan Trainor
- Mehcad Brooks
- Milla Jovovich
- Molly Shannon
- Naya Rivera
- Nico Santos
- Olivia Munn
- Oprah
- Patrick Wilson
- Perez Hilton
- Pink
- Quincy Jones
- Rachel Bloom
- Ricky Martin
- Roland Emmerich
- Rosie Perez
- Ross Mathews
- Russell Simmons
- Samira Wiley
- Sandra Lee
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sara Ramirez
- Sean Hayes
- Sharon Stone
- Sherri Saum
- Ted Allen
- Thomas Roberts
- Tina Fey
- Trevor Donovan
- Troye Sivan
- Wanda Sykes
- Wendy Williams
- Wilson Cruz